 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Gisele Bündchen goes solo first time for 2023 Met Gala after Tom Brady split

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Gisele Bündchen goes solo first time for 2023 Met Gala after Tom Brady split
Gisele Bündchen goes solo first time for 2023 Met Gala after Tom Brady split

Gisele Bündchen soared like free bird at Met Gala 2023 red carpet months after she finalised her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady.

On Monday, May 1st, 2023, the Brazilian supermodel was dressed in a white gown with a feather cape by Chanel.

The 42-year-old mom of two seemed thrilled to be on the red carpet as she posed gleefully and twirled in her Chanel ensemble embellished with feathers and camelias. Her long brunette tresses were styled in waves, as for her makeup look, she kept a glass-skin look, slight bronzed paired with a pink lip.

The famously wore the same gown in an editorial with Karl Lagerfeld in 2007, keeping in theme centred around legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

“It is vintage Chanel,” Bündchen told Vogue on the red carpet. “I wore this dress in 2006 or 2007 in an editorial with him. I wore the same dress.

“So, when I was picking a dress I was like, ‘Which dress is going to be the dress?’ And I thought, ‘This is the one.’

This was Bündchen’s first solo appearance since 2006 since she started dating ex Tom Brady at the time. The NFL athlete and former Victoria’s secret model had been appearing at the Met Gala since their debut in 2008.

As the years went by, they experimented with their style. In 2018, the couple matched in Versace, with the former Victoria’s Secret Angel looking sultry in a yellow silk gown, as Brady, 45, coordinated in a black suit with a gold embroidered lapel.

They last attended together in 2019, when the supermodel wore a pink pleated Dior dress and the Super Bowl-winning quarterback looked dapper in a velvet maroon Tom Ford tux.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde raises eyebrows with her 2023 Met Gala look: Here’s why

Olivia Wilde raises eyebrows with her 2023 Met Gala look: Here’s why
Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event video

Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse make sweet appearance at 2023 Met Gala

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse make sweet appearance at 2023 Met Gala
Rihanna gets candid on second pregnancy as she graces Met Gala 2023

Rihanna gets candid on second pregnancy as she graces Met Gala 2023

Meghan Markle to be 'power player' in Hollywood with 'new way' to make money video

Meghan Markle to be 'power player' in Hollywood with 'new way' to make money
Gigi Hadid gives herself mermaid waves at Met Gala 2023 video

Gigi Hadid gives herself mermaid waves at Met Gala 2023
Meghan Markle dad 'refuses' to be 'buried by her' in scathing comment video

Meghan Markle dad 'refuses' to be 'buried by her' in scathing comment
Dua Lipa looks like a princess in white at the Met Gala: Photos video

Dua Lipa looks like a princess in white at the Met Gala: Photos
Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in nude gown, brings fashion A-game at the Met Gala video

Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in nude gown, brings fashion A-game at the Met Gala
Prince William had 'something else at play' as he humiliated Prince Harry video

Prince William had 'something else at play' as he humiliated Prince Harry
Jessica Alba marks 42nd birthday with relaxing countryside getaway

Jessica Alba marks 42nd birthday with relaxing countryside getaway
Tom Cruise's 28-year-old son Connor seen for the first time in years: SEE

Tom Cruise's 28-year-old son Connor seen for the first time in years: SEE