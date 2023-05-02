Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event

File Footage

Meghan Markle missed this year’s Met Gala despite speculations that the Duchess would be flaunting her fashion sense at the star-studded event.



Multiple reports claimed that the Duchess of Sussex would be bringing a lot of “drama and media attention” to the annual fashion event in New York.

However, the Suits alum skipped the event and seemed to have stayed at home with her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and husband Prince Harry.

This comes amid rumours that Meghan may fly to UK to meet King Charles in “secret” before his coronation, which she has already decided to snub even though her husband would be attending the ceremony.

The Duchess is said to be prepping for her son’s fourth birthday which falls the same day as his grandfather’s coronation ceremony, i-e May 6th.

According to reports, Meghan is expected to invite her A-list pals including Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de, Rossi Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Jameela Jamil and others to the birthday bash.

As for Harry, he is expected to make every effort to be able to come back home in time to attend his son’s birthday after showing up for his father at his coronation.