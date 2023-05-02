 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo and Blackpink’s Jennie pose together at Met Gala

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Song Hye Kyo gained international attention after playing the role of a woman set out for revenge
The Glory actress Song Hye Kyo and Jennie from the K-pop group Blackpink posed together for a picture at the 2023 Met Gala. Both of the stars attended the event in New York and drew attention from fans after meeting up for a shot.

The idol donned a 90s vintage Chanel dress as she was one of the last muses who were specifically selected by Karl Lagerfeld for the fashion house. The theme for the event was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.

Song Hye Kyo gained international attention after playing the role of a woman set out for revenge on the hit Netflix series The Glory. The series follows Hye Kyo’s character who is a victim of severe bullying as she goes down a path of vengeance to bring down those who hurt her.

