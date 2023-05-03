Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner split after 18 years of marriage: Deets inside

Hollywood couple Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner have decided to part their ways after 18 years of marriage.



Costner’s spokesperson has confirmed the news in a statement shared with E! News.

The statement read, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

“We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” it added.

The Yellowstone star and Baumgartner started dating in 1998 and eventually tied the knot in 2004 at the actor’s Colorado ranch. Both share two sons, ages 14 and 15 and a 12-year-old daughter.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, The Bodyguard actor and Baumgartner filed their divorce papers in which they both requested the joint custody of their children

The outlet reported that Costner’s wife revealed that it was due to “irreconcilable differences” they split in her filing, while the actor mentioned that there’s “a prenuptial agreement in place”.

It is pertinent to mention that this was Costner’s second marriage with the designer. Before Baumgartner, the actor was married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994.