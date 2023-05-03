 
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Pak vs NZ: Cricketers urge Karachiites to attend matches in stadium

Fans of cricket cheer from the stands during the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on April 29, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Tickets for the remaining fixtures of the Pakistan vs New Zealand One Day International (ODI) series scheduled to be held in Karachi have not yet been fully sold, Geo News reported Wednesday.

In order to encourage a greater turnout at the National Bank Cricket (NBC) Stadium, several of the Green Shirts came to the field ahead of today’s match.

Hard-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed requested people to come and watch the ODI matches.

In a short video shared on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB’s) Twitter handle, Iftikhar urged fans to enjoy the three ODIs against New Zealand at the stadium.

Opening batter Fakhar Zaman, who has played phenomenally during the first two matches in Rawalpindi, said: “A large number of fans enjoyed the matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Hopefully, the people of Karachi will not disappoint.”

The national side players reached Karachi on April 30, and have been training for their showdown today.

In his bid to win the series, skipper Babar Azam will potentially lead a tweaked squad in today's ODI. Pakistan lead the series 2-0.

If the Green Shirts win the ongoing ODI series, it will be their first against the Black Caps since 2011.

