Jon Bon Jovi reacts to son Jake Bongiovi’s engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi showed his love and support to his son Jake Bongiovi’s engagement to actress Millie Bobby Brown.



During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show Radio Andy on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, the legendary musician was asked how he felt about his son’s engagement to Stranger Things actress, 19, at age 20.

Cohen began by congratulating the Bon Jovi frontman on the “latest” engagement to which the rocker, 61, added jovially with pride, “three of my four”, referring to his children.

Cohen then pointed out how It’s My Life hitmaker had been with his wife Dorothea since high school and if it worried him that his son may be too young for marriage.

“I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice,” Bon Jovi said. “Growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

Cohen, 54, then asked Bon Jovi if he’s watched Stranger Things, which stars Brown as Eleven.



“I’ve seen it of course,” he replied. “Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.”

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement news on Instagram on April 11th, 2023 as Brown posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

She captioned the black-and-white snapshot with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s Lover, writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all [white heart emoji].”