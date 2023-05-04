Body of missing fisherman found inside crocodile

Kevin Darmody in 2013. —Kevin Darmody/Facebook

The body of Australian fisherman Kevin Darmody was found inside a crocodile after he went missing on Saturday during a fishing trip in a remote part of northern Queensland.

The 65-year-old was last seen in a saltwater crocodile habitat at Kennedy's Bend. Two large crocodiles were euthanised by police during a search of the area, with human body parts found inside one of them.

Mr Darmody was a well-known member of the community in Cape York and an experienced fisherman. His friends reported hearing him yell followed by a loud splash, but they did not see the attack.

Attacks by crocodiles are rare in Australia's tropical north, with Mr Darmody's death marking the 13th fatal attack in Queensland since 1985. Crocodiles are common in the region, and their population has rebounded since a hunting ban in 1974, with around 30,000 crocodiles now living in Queensland.

The state manages crocodile populations by removing "problem crocodiles" in areas where they threaten public safety, and in rare cases, euthanising them. Australia's Northern Territory is home to the world's largest wild crocodile population, with some 100,000 reptiles.

Despite public campaigns to be cautious around rivers, there were an average of one to two deaths from crocodile attacks each year in the Territory from 2005 until 2018, but none since then.