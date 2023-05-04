 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Body of missing fisherman found inside crocodile

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Kevin Darmody in 2013. —Kevin Darmody/Facebook
Kevin Darmody in 2013. —Kevin Darmody/Facebook 

The body of Australian fisherman Kevin Darmody was found inside a crocodile after he went missing on Saturday during a fishing trip in a remote part of northern Queensland. 

The 65-year-old was last seen in a saltwater crocodile habitat at Kennedy's Bend. Two large crocodiles were euthanised by police during a search of the area, with human body parts found inside one of them. 

Mr Darmody was a well-known member of the community in Cape York and an experienced fisherman. His friends reported hearing him yell followed by a loud splash, but they did not see the attack. 

Attacks by crocodiles are rare in Australia's tropical north, with Mr Darmody's death marking the 13th fatal attack in Queensland since 1985. Crocodiles are common in the region, and their population has rebounded since a hunting ban in 1974, with around 30,000 crocodiles now living in Queensland. 

The state manages crocodile populations by removing "problem crocodiles" in areas where they threaten public safety, and in rare cases, euthanising them. Australia's Northern Territory is home to the world's largest wild crocodile population, with some 100,000 reptiles. 

Despite public campaigns to be cautious around rivers, there were an average of one to two deaths from crocodile attacks each year in the Territory from 2005 until 2018, but none since then.

More From World:

Trump criticises Biden for skipping Charles' coronation ceremony

Trump criticises Biden for skipping Charles' coronation ceremony
Police searches former Brazil President Bolsonaro's house

Police searches former Brazil President Bolsonaro's house

'Archaic colonial legacies': India to disband cantonments, turn them into military stations

'Archaic colonial legacies': India to disband cantonments, turn them into military stations
Ukraine’s Zelensky rejects allegations of attack on Putin

Ukraine’s Zelensky rejects allegations of attack on Putin
Iran seizes another US oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz: US Navy video

Iran seizes another US oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz: US Navy
Russia accuses Ukraine of launching attack on Kremlin 'in a bid to kill Putin'

Russia accuses Ukraine of launching attack on Kremlin 'in a bid to kill Putin'
Belgrade school shooting leaves 8 children, guard dead

Belgrade school shooting leaves 8 children, guard dead
Texas shooter arrested after manhunt: officials

Texas shooter arrested after manhunt: officials
Taliban reject lifting ban on women’s work and education

Taliban reject lifting ban on women’s work and education
Five searching for 'Himalayan Viagra' missing in Nepal avalanche

Five searching for 'Himalayan Viagra' missing in Nepal avalanche
George Floyd death: Final officer convicted for manslaughter

George Floyd death: Final officer convicted for manslaughter
Woman murders her toddler, eats 'part of his body'

Woman murders her toddler, eats 'part of his body'