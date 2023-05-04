 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sherri Shepherd helped me get fair pay at 'The View': Sunny Hostin

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Sherri Shepherd helped me get fair pay at The View: Sunny Hostin
Sherri Shepherd helped me get fair pay at 'The View': Sunny Hostin  

Sunny Hostin praised Sherri Shepherd for helping her secure fair pay at The View.

Appearing at Sherri's show for her novel’s promotion, Summer on Sag Harbor, the host revealed, “I don't even know if you remember this, but when I signed my deal sheet, you gave me a call. I don't know how you got my number," Hostin said as she joined The View panelist in 2016, while Shepherd exited in 2014.

"You were like, 'I heard you're coming on the show,' and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm joining the show.' She was like, 'Did they give you a car stipend?' I was like, 'No.'"

Hostin added that they zeroed in on deal sheets with Shepherd on the phone.

"You basically went over your salary for the entire time you were there, and you also gave me [ex-View panelist] Jenny McCarthy's salary," Hostin added after she asked to hike her salary, "You got me paid."

Meanwhile, Shepherd revealed her incident when View cohost Rosie O'Donnell helped her get fair pay when she joined the show in 2007.

"Rosie O'Donnell gave me everybody's salary and hers, and you've got to pay it forward," Shepherd added. "You've gotta stick together!"

More From Entertainment:

Chris Pratt teases Star-Lord return

Chris Pratt teases Star-Lord return

'Yellowstone' S5 would be Kevin Costner's last: report

'Yellowstone' S5 would be Kevin Costner's last: report
Gwyneth Paltrow says Ben Affleck was 'excellent' lover, Brad Pitt was 'major chemistry'

Gwyneth Paltrow says Ben Affleck was 'excellent' lover, Brad Pitt was 'major chemistry'
Stephen Tompkinson faces trial over 'punch' to drunk man

Stephen Tompkinson faces trial over 'punch' to drunk man
Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers come to staff rescue amid WGA strike

Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers come to staff rescue amid WGA strike
Hayley Kiyoko brings drag queens despite police threats

Hayley Kiyoko brings drag queens despite police threats
Billie Eilish breaks Met Gala rule as she shares bathroom with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey

Billie Eilish breaks Met Gala rule as she shares bathroom with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey
Lionel Richie makes blunder while meeting with Camilla at Buckingham palace

Lionel Richie makes blunder while meeting with Camilla at Buckingham palace

Jamie Foxx's family asks for prayers after actor's 'serious medical complication'

Jamie Foxx's family asks for prayers after actor's 'serious medical complication'
Ben Affleck spills beans on scrapped 'Batman'

Ben Affleck spills beans on scrapped 'Batman'

Woody Harrelson has proof that Matthew McConaughey is his brother

Woody Harrelson has proof that Matthew McConaughey is his brother
Ed Sheeran 'so upset' after missing grandmother's funeral for copyright battle video

Ed Sheeran 'so upset' after missing grandmother's funeral for copyright battle