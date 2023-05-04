Sherri Shepherd helped me get fair pay at 'The View': Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin praised Sherri Shepherd for helping her secure fair pay at The View.

Appearing at Sherri's show for her novel’s promotion, Summer on Sag Harbor, the host revealed, “I don't even know if you remember this, but when I signed my deal sheet, you gave me a call. I don't know how you got my number," Hostin said as she joined The View panelist in 2016, while Shepherd exited in 2014.

"You were like, 'I heard you're coming on the show,' and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm joining the show.' She was like, 'Did they give you a car stipend?' I was like, 'No.'"

Hostin added that they zeroed in on deal sheets with Shepherd on the phone.

"You basically went over your salary for the entire time you were there, and you also gave me [ex-View panelist] Jenny McCarthy's salary," Hostin added after she asked to hike her salary, "You got me paid."

Meanwhile, Shepherd revealed her incident when View cohost Rosie O'Donnell helped her get fair pay when she joined the show in 2007.

"Rosie O'Donnell gave me everybody's salary and hers, and you've got to pay it forward," Shepherd added. "You've gotta stick together!"