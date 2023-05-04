Fact-check: Posts falsely claim Pakistan army voted the most corrupt

Neither Transparency International nor Transparency International Pakistan has released any report which ranks Pakistan army as most corrupt institution in country

Multiple social media posts claim that the Germany-based Transparency International, a global civil society organisation dedicated to tackling corruption, has ranked the Pakistan army as the most corrupt institution in the country.



The claim is false.

Claim

An image that is being shared online on Facebook and Twitter has been captioned: “Pak army tops the list of most corrupt institutions of Pakistan: Transparency International.”

An image circulating online which claims that Transparency International has ranked the Pakistan army as the most corrupt institution in the country. — Geo Fact-Check

Several Twitter users also shared the image, with similar claims.

Fact

The Karachi-based Transparency International Pakistan, a local chapter of the Transparency International, issued a press release on February 15 clarifying that it has not released any such report or findings.

“Transparency International (TI) Pakistan categorically rejects such propaganda and disinformation,” the statement reads, “It clarifies that no such report has been released by Transparency International and/or TI Pakistan.”

Despite the TI Pakistan’s clarification, online posts have continued to share the false image.

In fact, in the Transparency International Pakistan’s annual National Corruption Perception Survey 2022, which was released on December 9, majority of the respondents voted police as the most corrupt sector in the country, followed by government contracts and judiciary.

The Pakistan army was not listed as an option.

While in its 2021 National Corruption Perception Survey, released on December 8 that year, the police was again voted as the most corrupt sector, followed by the judiciary.

Again the Pakistani military was not listed as an option for the respondents.

Neither the Transparency International nor the Transparency International Pakistan has released any report which ranks the Pakistan army as the most corrupt institution in the country.

