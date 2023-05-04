 
Sci-Tech
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp brings new privacy feature for users

By
TDTech desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. — Reuters
Meta-owned WhatsApp, which is a go-to app for many users, keeps introducing amazing features and updates for its users to make the experience better for them. 

According to WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is releasing a privacy checkup feature to review privacy settings for iOS users. 

The new update, called "privacy checkup", is just available to some beta testers as of now and will be rolled out to more people in the coming weeks. 

With this feature, users will be able to check their account privacy settings to quickly review them. Those who install the latest iOS 23.9.0.73 update might be able to see the new banner right within their privacy settings.

— WaBetaInfo
If you can see the new banner, that means that this feature is available to you. "This section provides users with a detailed overview and they can manage different settings," according to the app-tracking website. 

Users can choose who they want to add to groups and they can also manage their blocked contacts. Moreover, they can also choose who can see their personal information on WhatsApp including profile photo, last seen and online, and your about text. 

"In addition, you can enable disappearing messages and end-to-end encrypted backups to enable an additional layer of privacy and security for your account," it said. 

Users who cannot access this feature still have control over their privacy as this is just an additional feature to quickly review their privacy settings. They can be viewed manually as well. 

