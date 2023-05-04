 
Thursday May 04, 2023
K-pop idol Jinyoung’s agency gives statement on his enlistment

The idol initially announced his plans to enlist in April with a handwritten letter to his fans
BH Entertainment, the company behind K-pop group GOT7 gives a statement on Jinyoung’s military enlistment. The idol will be beginning his official service next week, his agency confirmed.

“Greetings from BH Entertainment.

Actor Park Jinyoung will fulfill his duty to his country and enlist into basic military training on May 8th (Mon).

There will be no separate official event and we ask for your understanding as he will be arriving in private for the safety and in consideration of the other families and their loved ones.

We kindly ask that fans of Jinyoung refrain from visiting the site as this is a private occasion for many families.

As always, thank you very much for your support as Jinyoung fulfills his duties in the military and returns happy and in good health.”

The idol initially announced his plans to enlist in April with a handwritten letter to his fans. 

