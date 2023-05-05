K-pop group Le Sserafim achieve highest first day sales from female K-pop artist

Le Sserafim is the fifth overall group with the highest first day sales

K-pop band Le Sserafim has earned the highest first day sales from a female K-pop artist with their latest comeback Unforgiven. The album, which came out digitally on May 1st, sold over one million copies on the first day.

To be more specific, they sold a total of 1,024,034 copies, according to Hanteo Chart. Only one other female artist has sold one million copies on the first day of their album release, which is girl group Blackpink with their 2022 comeback Born Pink that went on to sell 1,011,266 copies on the first day.

If including male K-pop groups, then Le Sserafim is the fifth group with the highest first day sales, coming behind BTS, Stray Kids, Seventeen and TXT. The group has consistently been breaking records and sweeping charts since the release of their hit debut track Fearless.