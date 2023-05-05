Russian and Ukrainian representatives clash in Ankara meeting

A Ukrainian delegate took umbrage when Russian counterpart snatched away his flag. Twitter

Tempers flared at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community in Ankara, Turkey, when a Russian representative grabbed a Ukrainian counterpart's flag, sparking a fight between the two delegations.

The incident took place as the meeting was discussing the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting peace and stability.

The Russian delegate took exception to the Ukrainian waving his country’s flag and, after ripping it away, briskly left the room. The Ukrainian representative chased after him, throwing punches before being restrained by others present.

In another incident, members of the Ukrainian delegation stormed into the meeting and unfurled their flag while a Russian delegate was speaking, causing further tensions. The situation was further exacerbated when Ola Timofeeva, a member of the Russian State Duma, wore a St George's ribbon, which is viewed as a symbol of Russian aggression by Ukraine.

The Speaker of the Turkish parliament, Mustafa Sentop, who was chairing the meeting, adjourned the gathering and ejected the Ukrainian delegation, saying that if attempts were made to hold actions, the site of the meeting would cease to be a parliamentary event and turn into a street movement.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community was founded 30 years ago to provide joint support for strengthening cooperation and partnership in the region.

The incident has highlighted the deep-rooted tensions between Russia and Ukraine and their inability to work together to promote peace and stability in the region.

The situation underscores the importance of diplomatic efforts to address the underlying issues and find a lasting solution to the conflict.