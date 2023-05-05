 
Friday May 05, 2023
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson baby boy name spilled: Find Out

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy's name has been revealed.

The couple, who welcomed their munchkin in 2022, call their son Tatum Robert.

A source close to the former lovers tells US Sun that Khloe has named her baby in order to give an ode to her father, Robert Kardashian.

“There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum,” a source told the outlet in an article published Thursday.

The insider added, “Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother, [Rob Kardashian].

Khloe welcomed Tatum via a surrogate in August. The couple had parted ways before the baby's birth, owing to Tristan's infidelity scandal with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.

The reality star is also a mother to daughter True. Gushing over her daughter on her birthday, Khloe confessed: "I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with. Now my sweet baby is five.

"I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you."

She continued: "My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you’re getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy.

