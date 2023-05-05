 
Friday May 05, 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow confesses she experienced ‘identity crisis’ after 1999 Oscar win

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about facing identity crisis following her Oscar win in 1999.

Lately, the actress appeared on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Paltrow addressed the “disorienting attention” placed on her after she won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1999 for her performance in 1998’s Shakespeare in Love.

Reflecting on her early career, the Goop founder continued, “I should start by saying, I was so driven, I was working so hard and I didn't know exactly what I was working towards.”

The actress disclosed that at the time, she just wanted to be “successful” and to be “well-regarded”.

“I was on this kind of on this really fast track and it all happened so quickly, which is what I think you're alluding to,” explained the 50-year-old.

The Great Expectations actress stated, “For somebody like me, who I think I was working through a lot of the harder parts of my growing up through achieving success.”

Paltrow noted, “Once I won the Oscar, it put me into a little bit of an identity crisis, because if you win the biggest prize, like what are you supposed to do?”

“And where are you supposed to go? It was hard, like, the amount of attention that you receive on a night like that and the weeks following is so disorienting and frankly, really unhealthy,” stated the Iron Man actress.

“Not that I would give it back or anything, it was an amazing experience, but it kind of called a lot of things into question for me,” she added.

