WATCH: Rashid Khan surprises fans, plays cricket with them on streets

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan plays street cricket in India during the IPL tour. — Twitter/@mufaddal_vohra

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan recently surprised his fans by joining them during a match on the streets in India.



The cricketer is currently playing as an all-rounder in the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Gujarat Titans.

Apart from leaving fans and admirers amazed by his talent with the bat, the Afghan cricketer showed his incredibly humble gesture as he played with them on the streets.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the 24-year-old cricketer is seen smashing a delivery with his bat.



He is surrounded by young fans around him who, to their surprise, were joined by him on the streets as he held the bat all set to play his signature shots with cheers in the background.

Shared by a Twitter user named Mufaddal Vohra, the 26-second clip is from Gandhinagar city in India's Gujrat state in which the young street cricketers were seen lauding the star cricketer and making videos.

"Rashid Khan playing street cricket with the Indian fans. One of the most humble characters of the game!" Vohra wrote in his tweet.

The video has so far garnered over 300,00 views, more than 12,900 likes and nearly 600 retweets.

Seeing this sweet gesture of the Afghan cricketer playing with his fans on the streets, the internet has termed Khan a "humble" cricketer.

"The most loved Afghani in India," wrote a user named Tanmay.

Another tweep Rahul Sharma wrote: "Rule number one of street cricket: "Always bat first, even if your main job is to bowl in the team. Nice, Rashid Khan."

"The greatest non-Indian but Asian cricketer to ever play IPL. Rashid bhaii

Another deemed Khan "the only Afghan player loved by everyone with 0 haters".