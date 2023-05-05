Priyanka Chopra spills what ‘sealed the deal’ with hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has recently spilled about the early days of her romance with husband Nick Jonas on Howard Stern Show.



The Citadel star revealed how Nick wooed her with a song during their first meeting.

“That was a good night for him,” said the Baywatch actress.

PeeCee recalled, “We're driving to lunch. I think it was at the Beverly Hills hotel. And he goes, ‘Play what I wrote today?’ And I was like, ‘Cool’.”

However, the Sky is Pink actress told the host, “Nick music exactly like his first time” when she met him.

The global star pointed out that the singer created the song in the studio “that day”.

“Nick plays this song and uses words and phrases that are very me and phrases that I've used,” stated the 40-year-old.

The Bajirao Mastani actress shared, “I didn't want to presume it, so I didn't say anything. I was like, ‘Oh, that's an awesome song’. He was like, ‘Yeah, does it sound familiar?’ And I was like, ‘A few words’. He's like, ‘Well, I wrote this for you’.”

Citing Nick’s words, PeeCee disclosed, “He said, ‘Look I'm not a man of too many words, but my songs will be my love letters to you’.”

“This is what sealed the deal,” she added.