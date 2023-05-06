 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Carlos Alcaraz storms into Madrid Open final, cuts his birthday cake on court

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Spain´s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates beating Croatia´s Borna Coric during their 2023 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles semi-final match at Caja Magica in Madrid on May 5, 2023. AFP
Spain´s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates beating Croatia´s Borna Coric during their 2023 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles semi-final match at Caja Magica in Madrid on May 5, 2023. AFP

Carlos Alcaraz continued his sensational start to his career by advancing to the Madrid Open final with a straight-sets victory over Borna Coric.  

The defending champion celebrated his 20th birthday in style, defeating the Croatian 6-4 6-3 to stay on course for his fourth title of the season. Alcaraz will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the final, after the German battled from a set down to beat qualifier Aslan Karatsev 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the other semi-final.

The Spaniard has already won three Masters 1000 titles as a teenager and is the youngest man to top the world rankings after his US Open win last September. He is now one win away from another Masters crown and has cemented his position as one of the favourites for this month's French Open. 

Six-times Roland Garros champion Bjorn Borg was in attendance to witness Alcaraz's victory.

In a post-match interview, Alcaraz expressed his delight at playing another final in Madrid and said he would try to make all of Spain happy. He added that he does not think about the pressure and just focuses on playing great matches and getting good results. The world number two cut a massive cake on court to celebrate his win.

Meanwhile, lucky loser Struff continued his fairytale run in Madrid by reaching his second ATP final. The German defeated Karatsev in a tough three-set encounter, which saw the Russian struggle with a leg issue towards the end of the match. Struff will now face Alcaraz in the final and bid for his first ATP title.

In the women's final, world number one Iga Swiatek will face Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

More From Sports:

In a first, Pakistan become number 1 ODI team

In a first, Pakistan become number 1 ODI team
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam breaks another record

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam breaks another record

Babar Azam becomes fastest batter to score 5,000 ODI runs

Babar Azam becomes fastest batter to score 5,000 ODI runs
WATCH: Rashid Khan surprises fans, plays cricket with them on streets

WATCH: Rashid Khan surprises fans, plays cricket with them on streets
All-round Pakistan thrash New Zealand to top ICC ODI ranking

All-round Pakistan thrash New Zealand to top ICC ODI ranking

Here's how Pakistan can become top ODI team

Here's how Pakistan can become top ODI team
Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play in World Cup 2023?

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play in World Cup 2023?
Pak-India clash in ICC World Cup to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium

Pak-India clash in ICC World Cup to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium
Napoli ends 33-year wait for Serie A title, sparking wild celebrations

Napoli ends 33-year wait for Serie A title, sparking wild celebrations
German lucky loser creates history at Madrid Open

German lucky loser creates history at Madrid Open

Shahid Afridi hosts dinner for ‘Pakistan’s heroes’ after historic win against New Zealand

Shahid Afridi hosts dinner for ‘Pakistan’s heroes’ after historic win against New Zealand
Is Messi leaving PSG?

Is Messi leaving PSG?