Sci-Tech
Saturday May 06, 2023
Users will soon be allowed to report WhatsApp group messages

Saturday May 06, 2023

A smartphone with a displayed WhatsApp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. — Reuters
Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature for users that would allow them to report messages to group admins, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the new feature called "admin review" is under development and will be available in a future update of the app.

The feature to report messages is not yet ready to be released to beta testers. 

WhatsApp is working on new features for group admins so they can moderate the groups better. In this new update, users will be able to report specific messages to the group admin.

"When a group member reports a message, it will be sent to the admin for review, and they will be able to choose to delete the message for everyone in the group if they believe it is inappropriate or violates the group’s rules," said WaBetaInfo

— WaBetaInfo
Users can find this new option within the group settings section in the future. However, only group admins will be allowed to enable this feature as it is located within the group settings screen. 

Moreover, only admins will be able to view the reported messages within a new section of the app which is located within the information of the group. 

This feature will provide members of the group to have control over what should be shared in the group and what not. If anyone finds anything inappropriate or offensive, they can report that message to the admin when he/she is online so that they can delete the text. 

This would provide a safe space for all members.

