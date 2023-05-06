Hajj flight operation to start on May 21 from South Punjab

Muslim pilgrims walk around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Makkah. — AFP/File

MULTAN: The district administration has started arrangements for the Hajj flight operation from South Punjab, scheduled to begin on May 21.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir made the announcement while presiding over a meeting of the religious affairs department and district officials on Saturday.

The DC asked the district departments to take measures for the facilitation of the pilgrims. Special camps will be established for the vaccination and training of the pilgrims.

The DC further informed that guidance and training will be provided to 15,000 pilgrims in the Haji Camp at Fort Qasim Bagh.

All banks and departments will set up their counters in Haji Camp.

He asked all departments including WASA, Waste Management Company, Municipal Corporation, and Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) to issue duty roasters.

Rehan Abbas Khokhar, who is the director of Hajj, gave a briefing regarding the operation of the holy pilgrimage. He said that security and guidance would be provided to pilgrims with the help of the district administration.