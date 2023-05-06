 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
APP

Hajj flight operation to start on May 21 from South Punjab

By
APP

Saturday May 06, 2023

Muslim pilgrims walk around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Makkah. — AFP/File
Muslim pilgrims walk around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Makkah. — AFP/File 

MULTAN: The district administration has started arrangements for the Hajj flight operation from South Punjab, scheduled to begin on May 21.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir made the announcement while presiding over a meeting of the religious affairs department and district officials on Saturday.

The DC asked the district departments to take measures for the facilitation of the pilgrims. Special camps will be established for the vaccination and training of the pilgrims.

The DC further informed that guidance and training will be provided to 15,000 pilgrims in the Haji Camp at Fort Qasim Bagh.

All banks and departments will set up their counters in Haji Camp.

He asked all departments including WASA, Waste Management Company, Municipal Corporation, and Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) to issue duty roasters.

Rehan Abbas Khokhar, who is the director of Hajj, gave a briefing regarding the operation of the holy pilgrimage. He said that security and guidance would be provided to pilgrims with the help of the district administration.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz congratulates King Charles III on his coronation

PM Shehbaz congratulates King Charles III on his coronation

Govt urges Supreme Court to dismiss petitions against law on CJP powers

Govt urges Supreme Court to dismiss petitions against law on CJP powers
Islamabad police summon Imran for interrogation in judicial complex attack case

Islamabad police summon Imran for interrogation in judicial complex attack case
Minor sisters abducted from Karachi's Sea View during Eid holidays 'recovered'

Minor sisters abducted from Karachi's Sea View during Eid holidays 'recovered'
China vows to help Pakistan overcome economic crisis

China vows to help Pakistan overcome economic crisis
Karachi's temperature to rise in coming days

Karachi's temperature to rise in coming days

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari exposes Modi janta in India Today interview

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari exposes Modi janta in India Today interview
Pakistan dedicated to peace in Afghanistan, says Bilawal alongside Chinese FM

Pakistan dedicated to peace in Afghanistan, says Bilawal alongside Chinese FM
China, Afghanistan, Pakistan to kick-start trilateral dialogue today

China, Afghanistan, Pakistan to kick-start trilateral dialogue today
Maryam Nawaz humbled as AJK resident hands down entire property to her

Maryam Nawaz humbled as AJK resident hands down entire property to her
PM Shehbaz berates PTI for creating controversy over Bilawal's India visit

PM Shehbaz berates PTI for creating controversy over Bilawal's India visit
Relief for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

Relief for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case