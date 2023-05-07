 
entertainment
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

John Legend claps back at Megyn Kelly over Chrissy Teigen jab

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

John Legend claps back at Megyn Kelly over Chrissy Teigen jab
John Legend claps back at Megyn Kelly over Chrissy Teigen jab

John Legend came to his wife's rescue after Megyn Kelly slammed Chrissy Teigen's outfit at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

According to TMZ, the All of Me singer clapped back at Kelly’s comments adding her desire to seek attention.

“She needs it after she got fired from Fox,” Legend continued. “She has to do what she can do to get attention. She pissed all the conservatives off when she asked Trump a tough question, so now she’s trying to figure out a way to win ’em back.”

Adding, “She’s desperate. ... She can just shut up.”

The 44-year-old also responded with a laugh after being asked whether it’s “normal behavior” for someone to help carry the train of a dress.

“Why should she [feel bad for it],” said the Nervous singer.

Previously, during her show on SiriusXM, Kelly called out Teigen for having “three minions” carry the train of her “nonexistent dress” as she objected to the model’s look at the White House correspondent dinner last weekend.

