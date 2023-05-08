 
Shonda Rhimes on Queen Charlotte sequel: 'I never know'

Shonda Rhimes says another season of Queen Charlotte is possible
Shonda Rhimes, co-author of the Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was asked if the series would return for a second season, to which she said, “I'm not ruling anything out”.

As per Deadline, the Scandal screenwriter had this to say about a second season: “There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet. I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know."

"Although the story is almost complete, chances of another season cannot be ruled out," Rhymes added.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a spin-off of the Netflix hit drama series Bridgerton and follows the love story of a young queen Charlotte and King George III of England.

Actress Arsena Thomas, who played the lead in the spin-off, also expressed excitement over the possibility of a second season saying, “…But also where we've left her off now, she's a good space… But if I do get a call for doing it again, I will take it,”

All 6 episodes of the Bridgerton spin-off are now available to stream on Netflix.

