Monday May 08, 2023
Tom Sandoval's relationship with Raquel Leviss turns cold?

Monday May 08, 2023

Tom Sandoval's relationship with Raquel Leviss turns cold?

Tom Sandoval recent concert raised eyebrows when he sang Raquel Leviss' name, which led many to speculate their spark may be well over.

According to Reality Tea, the 39-year-old changed the lyric of the Fountains of Wayne's Stacy’s Mom, instead singing, “can’t you see Raquel is not for me."

Others opined, he said, “can’t you see Raquel is HOT for me.”

But, the lyric changes fueled the speculations that the bar owner's relationship with Vanderpump Rules star turned icy.

Or, another possibility is viable that the rockstar is trying to throw fans off their scents after evasive public scrutiny of the pair's lives after the affair scandal.

Moreover, Sandoval revealed he is taking a break from alcohol after his affair with Leviss surfaced.

Recently in Long Island, NY concert, the bar 39-year-old revealed, Y’all know it’s been one month since I had my last drink of alcohol.”

The bar owner said, “I’m just taking a little break for a second, but yeah, these are Heineken Zeros."

Sandoval's sobriety decision was met with cheers and applause from the audience.

The reality star refused liquor since he allegedly cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her best friend, Leviss.

