Meghan Markle seemed in good spirits as she made her first public appearance following the Coronation of King Charles, which her husband Prince Harry attended on Saturday.



The Duchess of Sussex, 41, stepped outside for a peaceful 40-minute hike from her and Prince Harry’s $15-million-dollar home Sunday morning, May 7th, 2023, via Page Six.

Meghan was accompanied by longtime pals Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak on her outdoor activity in California.

The Suits alum kept her look casual for the outing in a navy blue loose-fitted top, brown hiking shoes and activewear bottoms, with a forest green jacket tied around her waist.

For accessories, the Duchess donned large-frame sunglasses, a scarf and a Panama hat.

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after King’s Coronation

The rare appearance of Meghan Markle did not include her husband, who had flown back to California from London, mere hours after the Coronation ceremony ended at Westminster Abbey.

Moreover, their children, Prince Archie, who turned four a day before, and his one-year-old sister Princess Lilibet, also did not join Meghan on her adventure.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie claimed earlier this month that Markle wasn’t going to the UK in an attempt to “protect her peace.”

“She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story, he said during an interview on ITV’s This Morning.

“It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different.”