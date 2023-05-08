Mark Zuckerberg wins medals in jiu jitsu, amazes fans

Founder of Facebook and CEO Meta Mark Zuckerberg during his jiu jitsu tournament on May 7, 2023. — Instagram/Zuck

In an astonishing move, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stunned people by showing his excellence in the Brazilian jiu jitsu martial arts tournament.

During the tournament, he showed his skills in grappling the opponent in his first competition by securing gold and silver medals in his first jiu jitsu tournament.

The 38-year-old, won medals in both the Gi and No-Gi disciplines. With Gi, the participants wear loose-fitting uniforms of heavy fabric tied with a belt.

Mark Zuckerberg shared some glimpses from the tournament on his official Instagram handle.

He wrote: "Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team". The billioner thanked @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training him.

In 2022, Meta CEO told Joe Rogan that he was interested in mixed martial arts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been training since then in the various aspects of the combat sport.



He said in the podcast: "I really like watching UFC for example, but I also like doing the sport."

"There's something so primal about it, I don't know … Since then I've just introduced a bunch of my friends to it — we train together, and we like, wrestle together, and there's a certain intensity to it that I like," Zuckerberg added.

The founder of Facebook was also seen sitting at the ringside at the UFC fighting competitions and is believed to have developed a friendship with UFC chief Dana White.

He had also posted his footage sparring with mixed martial artist Khai "The Shadow" Wu before the fighter's UFC debut, in 2022.

The video went viral on the internet and attracted thousands of comments and likes.

Joe Rogan commented: "This is great! I'm so happy to see this. The training looks solid too!"

Mark Zuckerberg said that training is really important to him and helps to maintain his energy level and focus. “It's because I have a connection to it,” he said.

Since COVID-19, he said: "I got super into surfing and foiling, and then really into MMA. I know a lot of people who do it."

"MMA is like the perfect thing because it's like, if you stop paying attention for one second, you're gonna end up on the bottom," he noted.