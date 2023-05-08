 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

While Sarah Ferguson was not present at the crowning ceremony, she did attend the Coronation concert on Sunday, May 7th, 2023.

At the concert, Fergie reunited with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, as the two sat next to each other and went over the programme for the evening.

Though Andrew is no longer a working royal, he has continued to attend family events, including Saturday’s crowning of his brother, King Charles III.

Meanwhile, Fergie was not invited to the coronation and previously spoke about how she planned to spend the day instead while appearing on the talk show Loose Women on ITV.

“I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that’s what I’m going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy,” she said on April 5th. 

“I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good. And then all the family come back.”

Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert
Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert

At the concert, the A Most Intriguing Lady author, 63, was seen wearing formal attire in a black coat as she smiled and watched the star-studded lineup of performers, which included Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who are both judges on American Idol and have known King Charles for years.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married in 1986 and divorced in 1996, months before now-King Charles would divorce Princess Diana. Andrew and Ferguson share two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle ‘too ready to strike’ at ‘any given time’

Meghan Markle ‘too ready to strike’ at ‘any given time’
King Charles wins hearts with viral dance video from coronation concert video

King Charles wins hearts with viral dance video from coronation concert
Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after King’s Coronation video

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after King’s Coronation
Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry video

Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry
Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to let Prince Harry mend fences at Coronation

Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to let Prince Harry mend fences at Coronation
Prince Harry secretly settled feud with King Charles before coronation? video

Prince Harry secretly settled feud with King Charles before coronation?
‘All bark & no bite’ Meghan Markle ‘can’t follow through’ on ‘basic human rights’ video

‘All bark & no bite’ Meghan Markle ‘can’t follow through’ on ‘basic human rights’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cut off their nose to spite their face’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cut off their nose to spite their face’
Abbey puts King Charles anointing Screen on display video

Abbey puts King Charles anointing Screen on display
Prince Louis was a no show at Coronation concert after memorable appearance

Prince Louis was a no show at Coronation concert after memorable appearance

King Charles remembers Prince Archie’s fourth birthday on Coronation day video

King Charles remembers Prince Archie’s fourth birthday on Coronation day
Prince William says Queen Elizabeth II is 'very proud mother' after coronation video

Prince William says Queen Elizabeth II is 'very proud mother' after coronation