While Sarah Ferguson was not present at the crowning ceremony, she did attend the Coronation concert on Sunday, May 7th, 2023.



At the concert, Fergie reunited with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, as the two sat next to each other and went over the programme for the evening.

Though Andrew is no longer a working royal, he has continued to attend family events, including Saturday’s crowning of his brother, King Charles III.

Meanwhile, Fergie was not invited to the coronation and previously spoke about how she planned to spend the day instead while appearing on the talk show Loose Women on ITV.

“I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that’s what I’m going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy,” she said on April 5th.

“I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good. And then all the family come back.”

Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert

At the concert, the A Most Intriguing Lady author, 63, was seen wearing formal attire in a black coat as she smiled and watched the star-studded lineup of performers, which included Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who are both judges on American Idol and have known King Charles for years.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married in 1986 and divorced in 1996, months before now-King Charles would divorce Princess Diana. Andrew and Ferguson share two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.