Taylor Swift and Matty Healy romance heats up as they go on late-night outing

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy continue to fuel dating rumours as they were spotted in another outing together, suggesting they are together.

In pictures obtained by the DailyMail, Swift, 33 and Healy, 34, were captured in a car together following the Anti-Hero crooner’s second sold-out show of her Eras Tour in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

The pair were glimpsed conversing happily in the back of a black SUV. The Lavender Hazer singer and the 1975 frontman were headed to Swift’s condo in Nashiville, per the outlet.

The Somebody Else singer had his hand held up to this face, which showed the bracelets he was wearing at Swift’s concert that he attended on Friday night.

Many eagle-eyed fans noticed Healy in the VIP tend at the show where Swift’s close friends, Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge were also in attendance.

The images come a day after reports suggested that Healy and Swift were sending cryptic love messages to each other in their respective concerts.

During her Eras Tour concert in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, May 5th, 2023, the Bejeweled singer, 33, could be seen looking at the camera coyly and mouthed, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” while on stage.

Fans then picked up on the moment caught on video, and quickly realised that it was the exact same thing the Healy had mouthed during his May 3rd concert in Philippines.

Mere days ago, the dating rumours surfaced after The Sun reported the two musicians have been dating for less than two months and claimed the pair was “madly in love.”