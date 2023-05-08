 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Monday May 08, 2023
By
TDTech desk

Which new update is WhatsApp working on?

By
TDTech desk

Monday May 08, 2023

The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. — Reuters
The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. — Reuters  

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new update that would allow users to view the list of channels they follow, WaBetaInfo reported. 

According to the app-tracking website, the new update called "channels list" is under development and will be available to users in a future update of the app. 

Channels on WhatsApp are a new one-to-many tool for broadcasting information from people you wish to get news from. 

Users will be able to view the new update within the status tab called updates. All the updates about channels and status will be visible in this tab. 

Which new update is WhatsApp working on?

"In particular, status updates will always be displayed horizontally in order to provide more space for the channels list. Instead, channels will be shown under the section where status updates are listed," said WaBetaInfo

This feature is currently under development, hence, there might be some changes in the interface once the update is officially released. 

Users will have complete control over which channels they want to follow. Moreover, when users follow a channel, this action will be completely private. 

As this update is not based on algorithms, users will only see the content they choose to see and follow. These channels will support handles which will let users easily search and access preferred updates.

More From Sci-Tech:

WATCH: Rocket Lab lifts Nasa's two satellites to study storms better video

WATCH: Rocket Lab lifts Nasa's two satellites to study storms better
'Didn't have happy childhood': Elon Musk denies being born with 'emerald' spoon in mouth

'Didn't have happy childhood': Elon Musk denies being born with 'emerald' spoon in mouth
WhatsApp improves user interface with this new update

WhatsApp improves user interface with this new update

WhatsApp working on feature called 'community tabs'

WhatsApp working on feature called 'community tabs'

Geoffrey Hinton believes AI threat more urgent than climate

Geoffrey Hinton believes AI threat more urgent than climate
Users will soon be allowed to report WhatsApp group messages

Users will soon be allowed to report WhatsApp group messages

Nasa's ShadowCam captures South pole region of Moon

Nasa's ShadowCam captures South pole region of Moon

What secret search engine upgrade is Google planning amid raging AI war?

What secret search engine upgrade is Google planning amid raging AI war?
Google may fall behind in race for AI supremacy, says its engineer

Google may fall behind in race for AI supremacy, says its engineer
Habitability hoped as 4 Uranus moons may have oceans under icy crusts

Habitability hoped as 4 Uranus moons may have oceans under icy crusts
WhatsApp announces three new features for users

WhatsApp announces three new features for users

Cosmic cannibalism: Hungry old star devours Jupiter-sized planet and burps

Cosmic cannibalism: Hungry old star devours Jupiter-sized planet and burps