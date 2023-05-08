 
Monday May 08, 2023
Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and more stun in 'Oppenheimer' trailer

The plot follows his character as he plays an enormous role in the creation of the atomic bomb
Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Oppenheimer features a stunning star-studded cast in a new trailer. The movie is set to release in theatres on July 21st.

Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders and Inception will play the main lead, J. Robert Oppenheimer while Emily Blunt will portray the role of his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer.

As for Midsummer star Florence Pugh, she will be playing a psychiatrist named Jean Tatlock with Matt Damon portraying the head of the Manhattan Project, General Leslie Groves Jr.

The plot will follow Murphy’s character as he goes on to play an enormous role in the creation of the atomic bomb. A theoretical physicist, Oppenheimer was responsible for the Los Alamos Laboratory and created the first-ever atomic bomb as a part of the Manhattan Project.

These same bombs ended up being dropped on the Japanese cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima in August 1945 to end the second world war. This was the first and only time that nuclear bombs were used in a war.

The movie is based on the book by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin named American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer which went on to win a Pulitzer prize.

