Ed Sheeran delights fans with a free show onboard tourist bus

Monday May 08, 2023
On Sunday, Ed Sheeran treated his fans to a free performance of his single Boat in West Hollywood, California.

After his impromptu performance on a car roof in New York City, Ed decided to do the same for his fans in West Hollywood, but this time on a tourist bus. 

The singer seems in high spirits following his win in the copyright lawsuit last week.

The 32-year-old was seen in his usual dapper look. He sported a crew neck white t-shirt with black pants and also bared his tattooed arms.

The Shape Of You singer had informed his fans of the pop up performance on Saturday night in an Instagram story, he also joked, “I have a different vehicle for more fun. RIP the Volvo.”

The British singer-songwriter also took to Instagram posts to share his thoughts on grieving his late friend Jamal Edwards.

He wrote in the caption of a video, “Subtract Sundays - Life Goes On - What I find so hard is just life resuming so quickly after losing someone close.”

The caption continued, “Days just appear, weeks pass by, and everyone just gets on with it...”

The post comes after he recently opened up about crying himself to sleep every night in the grief of his friend Jamal’s death during Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 show. 

