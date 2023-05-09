 
Tuesday May 09, 2023
'GMA3' fans press THIS host to cover Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes seat

Tuesday May 09, 2023

'GMA3' fans press THIS host to cover Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes seat

Fans of ABC's GMA3 are making public their wish for Sam Champion to replace former hosts Amy Robach and T.J Holmes permanently.

The daytime news show has been without permanent anchors after the scandalous pair exit.

The management has employed several hosts temporarily to lead the show, such as Dr. Jennifer Ashton, DeMarco Morgan, Gio Benitez, Phil Lipof, and Eva Pilgrim.

However, the show's fans are calling on the 61-year-old to herald the helm of the show back to its prime.

A fan commented Sam would be "great" in the role.

"Sam Champion ould [sic] make a GREAT permanent HOST!,” another said.

"He has the personality and following to get the show back on track plus a great journalist as well as well known meteorologist."

Interestingly, the host responded to comments in his favour saying, "Awwwww. Thank u for ur kind words," with a love heart emoji.

Previously, Robach and Holmes exit from GMA3, ABC has still not filled in the permanent replacement of the hosts.

The network, it seems, is engaging in experiments as they are putting temporary hosts on the seats of the once permanent anchors.

Following this, the latest face to join the morning show is popular instructor Jess Sims.

Last week, Jess, who boasted half a million followers on Instagram, officially entered the GMA team.

