Fatal shooting on Dallas train leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; suspect arrested

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping centre following a shooting, in Allen, Texas. —AP/file

One person has been killed and two others injured in a shooting that unfolded on Sunday aboard a Green Line train near Dallas' Hatcher Station, according to Gordon Shattles, the assistant vice president of Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART).

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. CT, resulting in a tragic outcome for those involved. Further details about the shooting, including the circumstances leading to the incident, have not been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more information about the motive and the individuals involved.

The shooting incident unfolded when an argument erupted between two individuals on a northbound Green Line train. Among the victims, one was a bystander who was shot alongside another person. Both injured individuals were promptly transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, where unfortunately, one of them succumbed to their injuries. The third person involved in the incident received on-site treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, as reported by DART.



In a statement, Gordon Shattles stated that the suspect responsible for the train shooting had been apprehended by DART Police. The weapon used in the incident has also been recovered. The identity of the suspect has not been disclosed at this time. The individual is now facing charges, including one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It is worth noting that the Hatcher Station, where the shooting occurred, is situated approximately 30 miles south of the Allen Premium Outlets. This location gained recent attention due to a separate shooting incident on Saturday afternoon, where eight individuals lost their lives before the gunman was killed by law enforcement officers.