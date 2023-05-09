Halle Bailey grateful for culturally relevant project 'The Little Mermaid'

Halle Bailey is tremendously grateful for being part of such a culturally significant film, the actress revealed at the Hollywood premiere of The Little Mermaid.

The actress who plays Ariel in the Disney’s Live-action remake said: "This moment means everything to me, I’m so grateful to be here."

“I just feel really honoured and I’m happy the day has finally come where we can all watch it.”

“It means the world to me, especially for the beautiful babies to be able to see a reflection of themselves,” she added.

“I am just honoured to be a part of this and be one of the princesses now because for me it was Brandi as Cinderella and then Anika Rose as Princess Tiana. So the fact that I am getting to continue this and live on this legacy is really exciting and I’m just grateful.”

Jacob Tremblay, who voices Flounder in the film also commended Bailey’s performance in the film.

“When I went to record, I was there with pretty much the whole cast, and we got to hear [Bailey] sing and it was really, really cool and she’s amazing,” Tremblay said.

Directed by Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid is a live-action version of Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name, which itself is loosely based on the 1837 fairy tale of the same title by Hans Christian Andersen.

Besides Halle Bailey the cast of the film also includes Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.

The Little Mermaid will be released on May 26.