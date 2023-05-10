FBISE announces cancellation of exams on May 10

A representational image of students appearing in an exam. — APP/File

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced that the examinations scheduled for May 10 (Wednesday) have been cancelled after violent protests ensued following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest.

The Pakistan Studies exam for class nine will not take place in Pakistan as well as abroad, the board’s controller of examinations said in a statement, with the new date set to be announced later on.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant.

Following his arrest, the PTI urged supporters all across Pakistan to protest and "block all roads, close all shops".

Subsequently, PTI workers held protests in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

The British Council has also cancelled all the papers scheduled on May 10, while the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Hyderabad, Board of Secondary Education, Karachi have decided to continue the exams.

Meanwhile, Punjab education authorities have cancelled the ninth-class exam scheduled on May 10.

According to a statement by the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED), exams across the province have been cancelled and a new date will be announced later.

In a separate statement, the PHED has ordered to close all colleges and universities in the province.