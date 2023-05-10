 
Royals
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Prince William’s bond with father King Charles came ‘late’ but ‘won’t be broken’

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Prince William has had a strained relationship with his ‘pa’ King Charles but that may have played a major roll in making him a good father.

According to Majesty magazine’s editor-in-chief, Ingrid Seward wrote in The Sun, “He has a strong father-son bond with Prince George. They watch football and rugby together and the whole family dance around the kitchen at breakfast time. That would never have happened with his father.”

She added, “The only time little Wills had breakfast with his dad it was not a success. Eggs and toast ended up on the floor and Charles summoned nanny and told her – ‘we won’t be repeating this experiment again!’”

The father-son bond of the Prince of Wales and King Charles was on display during the Coronation, when William kissed him on the cheek and the King’s eyes welled up with tears. Even the following evening he paid a moving tribute to his “ancient” dad as part of the Coronation concert.

During the speech, he said that the late Queen would be a “proud mum” seeing her son being crowned King and thanked his ‘Pa’ for his commitment.

Ingrid revealed that there was a time when William would avoid his father. “Charles found William difficult to deal with as they both have a short fuse. Their infrequent telephone calls were often heated discussions as father and son clashed over their differing opinions.”

She further explained, “William was not afraid to speak out and say he found some of his father’s ideas distinctly old fashioned and impractical.”

Prince William “disliked the grand style in which his father insisted on living and, being a perfectionist, how many staff Charles needed to keep his own show on the road”.

However, with the passing year, the relationship between King Charles and Prince William has improved. “Their father-son bond might have come late. But now it is there, it will not be broken,” surmised Ingrid.

