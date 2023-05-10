 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Shabbir Dar

Exams in Punjab scheduled for May 11 and 12 postponed

Female students are pictured during annual board exams at a government college. — APP/File
Education authorities in Punjab announced Wednesday that ninth-class board exams scheduled to be held on May 11 and 12 have been postponed due to the prevailing situation.

According to a statement by the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED), exams across the province — conducted by nine different boards — have been postponed and a new date will be announced later.

The PHED also announced that all colleges and universities in the province would remain closed for two more days (May 11 and 12). However, medical colleges will remain open.

Due to the developing situation in the country, the British Council has also cancelled all Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London, ACCA, and IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan on May 11.

The PHED previously postponed exams scheduled for today following countrywide unrest after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

At least four people were killed in the ensuing violence while the army was called in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Meanwhile, Sindh imposed Section 144 to maintain law and order.

Mobile data services were shut for a second day while Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook were disrupted. 

