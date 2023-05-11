Explosion in Milan leaves number of vehicles ablaze

A firefighter stands next to a burnt vehicle following an explosion in the centre of Milan, Italy, May 11, 2023. — Reuters

A number of vehicles caught fire when an explosion took place in the centre of Milan, Thursday, Italian media reported.

According to the firefighters, four people were injured leaving vehicles in flames.

A video recorded by people at the scene shows thick smoke blowing from the blast that was caused by a van carrying oxygen cylinders.

According to the reports, the driver of the vehicle received burns to his hands in the blast, which happened in the northern city's Porta Romana neighbourhood.

After the explosion in Milan, the area was closed down with nearby kindergarten evacuated.

Firefighters spray water at a house on fire following an explosion in the centre of Milan, Italy, May 11, 2023. — Reuters

At least five cars and four mopeds were in flames with the blaze scorching the facades of buildings on the street — including apartments and a pharmacy, according to an Italian newspaper.

A nearby school and nursing home were evacuated.

Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala said the driver of the van had told the fire brigade the blaze had started in the engine.

"He quickly grabbed the oxygen cylinders he was carrying... he tried to limit the damage but then there was an explosion," the mayor noted.

He also said that the van driver had suffered minor injuries, however, there we no reports of any deaths.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the firefighters.