Liam Payne makes first appearance since breakup with girlfriend

Ex-One Direction member Liam Payne appeared in public for the first time since his breakup with his girlfriend of around ten months Kate Cassidy. The singer seemed to be having a good time at the Chiltern Firehouse in London with a friend.

The appearance comes a short while after it was revealed that he and Cassidy had split up. The couple had previously been living together in London but she has since then left for her home in the United States.

According to a source, they did not end their relationship on bad terms and it was a mutual decision. “There was no big row or anything - it just ran its course and they both mutually decided to go their separate ways. Liam knows it’s the right decision, he's been throwing himself into his music and the rest of the year he is jampacked with work.”

They further added: “In truth trying to juggle his career and keep his relationship alive throughout the summer and into autumn was always going to be tricky - they both realized that.”

The last time the former couple were photographed together was in April when they enjoyed a night out together at the PrettyLittleThing launch party.