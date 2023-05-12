 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk announces to step down as Twitter CEO

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Tesla founder Elon Musk attends Offshore Northern Seas 2022 in Stavanger, Norway. — Reuters/File
Tesla founder Elon Musk attends Offshore Northern Seas 2022 in Stavanger, Norway. — Reuters/File

Elon Musk announced on Twitter that a new CEO will be taking over, while he transitions to a product and technical role. The unnamed woman CEO is set to start in about six weeks. Musk will assume the position of executive chair and Chief Technical Officer (CTO), overseeing product development, software, and system operations.

Screengrab of Twitter owner Elon Musks tweet on May 12, 2023.—Twitter@elonmusk
Screengrab of Twitter owner Elon Musk's tweet on May 12, 2023.—[email protected]

The news of a new CEO and Musk's shift in responsibilities has been well-received by investors, with Tesla's shares surging over 2%. Concerns had been raised by some Tesla investors that Musk's attention was divided due to his involvement in running Twitter, urging him to focus more on leading the electric vehicle company.

Musk, who also serves as CEO of SpaceX, completed the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion in late October. Shortly after, he took swift action, dismissing top executives and implementing substantial layoffs within the company.

During Musk's tenure as CEO, Twitter's core advertising business suffered as several companies suspended their paid promotional campaigns due to an increase in offensive speech and hateful rhetoric on the platform, as highlighted by various advocacy groups. Musk's decisions to reinstate previously banned users and make controversial statements, including claims of media racism against white and Asian individuals, further stirred political controversy.

Additionally, Twitter experienced technical issues and faced significant layoffs under Musk's leadership, which he justified as essential for the company's financial well-being.

The shift in leadership and responsibilities at Twitter suggests an attempt to address the challenges faced by the platform and restore its advertising business. As Musk takes on a more focused role at Tesla, investors anticipate a positive impact on the electric vehicle company's trajectory.


More From Sci-Tech:

Twitter, Facebook face competition from blockchain-based social media platforms

Twitter, Facebook face competition from blockchain-based social media platforms
When will internet services be restored in Pakistan?

When will internet services be restored in Pakistan?
Scientists may have found water planet

Scientists may have found water planet
Difference between Google’s AI search and its Bard chatbot

Difference between Google’s AI search and its Bard chatbot

Google launches ChatGPT rival Bard AI chatbot in 180 countries

Google launches ChatGPT rival Bard AI chatbot in 180 countries

What threats does AI-powered Snapchat pose to young users?

What threats does AI-powered Snapchat pose to young users?
Threatened by Microsoft's AI lead, Google to take some desperate measures

Threatened by Microsoft's AI lead, Google to take some desperate measures

Internet service in Pakistan to remain suspended for indefinite period: PTA

Internet service in Pakistan to remain suspended for indefinite period: PTA

Elon Musk says Twitter to soon allow calls, encrypted messaging

Elon Musk says Twitter to soon allow calls, encrypted messaging
Is there gravity on the Moon? Here is a comparison to Earth's gravitational pull

Is there gravity on the Moon? Here is a comparison to Earth's gravitational pull
Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down in Pakistan

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down in Pakistan

Truecaller to spot spam calls on WhatsApp soon

Truecaller to spot spam calls on WhatsApp soon