 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Twitter, YouTube, Facebook restored in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Logos of social media companies. — Reuters/File
Logos of social media companies. — Reuters/File

Social media platforms — Twitter, YouTube and Facebook — were restored in Pakistan Friday after being inaccessible for the last few days. 

Users had started complaining about the platforms being inaccessible shortly after protests erupted across the country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had suspended mobile broadband services across the country on Tuesday night on the orders of the interior ministry — the longest such continuous shutdown in a country that often suspends communications as a tool to quell unrest.

The internet suspension has resulted in an approximate revenue loss of Rs820 million for telecom operators, reports have suggested, a huge dent to the sector, as the economy remains in a fragile state.

Besides, the government had also blocked major social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook, while YouTube services were slower to control the spread of disinformation and panic among the masses due to the spread of "unwanted information".

More to follow...

More From Sci-Tech:

Internet being restored across Pakistan: PTA

Internet being restored across Pakistan: PTA
Cabinet unanimously rejects proposal to ‘impose emergency'

Cabinet unanimously rejects proposal to ‘impose emergency'
Imran Khan finally leaves IHC premises after hours-long drama

Imran Khan finally leaves IHC premises after hours-long drama
To overcome internet blockage, Careem launches manual booking rides

To overcome internet blockage, Careem launches manual booking rides

Supreme Court to hear ECP plea against Punjab polls on Monday

Supreme Court to hear ECP plea against Punjab polls on Monday
How many vehicles were burned, damaged during PTI protests?

How many vehicles were burned, damaged during PTI protests?
PDM announces 'peaceful' sit-in against CJP Bandial in Islamabad on Monday

PDM announces 'peaceful' sit-in against CJP Bandial in Islamabad on Monday
PMS exams postponed in Punjab after violent protests

PMS exams postponed in Punjab after violent protests

Scientists discover largest explosion ever recorded in deep space

Scientists discover largest explosion ever recorded in deep space
NAB: Anti-corruption crusaders with wide powers

NAB: Anti-corruption crusaders with wide powers
Citizens demand internet services restoration as suspension enters fourth day

Citizens demand internet services restoration as suspension enters fourth day
Internet services to remain suspended in Pakistan till miscreants are caught: minister

Internet services to remain suspended in Pakistan till miscreants are caught: minister