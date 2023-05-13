Prince William lost ability to 'walk' ahead of King Charles coronation: Here's Why

Prince William admitted he had trouble walking after a sports ordeal.



The Prince of Wales told a former England strike, Luther Blissett, about his inability to walk after playing football ahead of King Charles Coronation.

William conversed with the Watford player amid an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.



Speaking about the chat, Blissett revealed: "We had just a couple of little words. I did ask him if he would love to come and join us on the (Watford former) players club and he said yes, he would love to.



"He said he was playing (football) last week and he said he couldn’t walk for a week afterwards. He says he still plays 11-a-side."



In 2022, Prince William explicitly talked about his love for football.

"Some of the greatest friendships are born from playing games and being pushed together in slight adversity," the Prince of Wales continued.



He told footballer Harry Kane: "The sheer size and scale and just the fun of everyone running around chasing each other, I loved it.



"I was a defender, I was stuck at the back and told to just tackle," he continued.

