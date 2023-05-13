 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William lost ability to 'walk' ahead of King Charles coronation: Here's Why

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

Prince William admitted he had trouble walking after a sports ordeal.

The Prince of Wales told a former England strike, Luther Blissett, about his inability to walk after playing football ahead of King Charles Coronation.

William conversed with the Watford player amid an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Speaking about the chat, Blissett revealed: "We had just a couple of little words. I did ask him if he would love to come and join us on the (Watford former) players club and he said yes, he would love to.

"He said he was playing (football) last week and he said he couldn’t walk for a week afterwards. He says he still plays 11-a-side."

In 2022, Prince William explicitly talked about his love for football.

"Some of the greatest friendships are born from playing games and being pushed together in slight adversity," the Prince of Wales continued.

He told footballer Harry Kane: "The sheer size and scale and just the fun of everyone running around chasing each other, I loved it.

"I was a defender, I was stuck at the back and told to just tackle," he continued.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle ally Omid Scobie to testify for Prince Harry in UK court

Meghan Markle ally Omid Scobie to testify for Prince Harry in UK court
New motion filed in US court on Prince Harry's immigration status video

New motion filed in US court on Prince Harry's immigration status
Meghan Markle 'California cool' eliminated 'X Factor' at Coronation video

Meghan Markle 'California cool' eliminated 'X Factor' at Coronation
King Charles lacked Queen Elizabeth II 'confidence' at Coronation: 'Uncomfortable' video

King Charles lacked Queen Elizabeth II 'confidence' at Coronation: 'Uncomfortable'
Prince Harry's statement likely to anger Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry's statement likely to anger Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan ‘at the heart’ of Prince Harry’s legal scandal in UK

Piers Morgan ‘at the heart’ of Prince Harry’s legal scandal in UK

King Charles, Queen Camilla offer £35,000 per annum to Digital Content Creator

King Charles, Queen Camilla offer £35,000 per annum to Digital Content Creator

Prince Harry a ‘hero’ for leaving ‘rigid, stifling responsibilities’ video

Prince Harry a ‘hero’ for leaving ‘rigid, stifling responsibilities’
Queen Camilla bracing for Prince Harry’s court argument: ‘Not pleasant’ video

Queen Camilla bracing for Prince Harry’s court argument: ‘Not pleasant’
Prince Harry showing a ‘great deal of respect at the expense of his own comfort’ video

Prince Harry showing a ‘great deal of respect at the expense of his own comfort’
Prince Harry ‘facing the music’ requires ‘bravery, humility’ video

Prince Harry ‘facing the music’ requires ‘bravery, humility’
Prince William and Kate Middleton's new digital content creator lauded for his work

Prince William and Kate Middleton's new digital content creator lauded for his work