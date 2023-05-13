WATCH: Dollars, pounds showered on wedding guests

In one of a kind marriage ceremony, dollars and pounds were showered on the wedding guests in Jhelum, Pakistan — a cash-strapped nation which is scrambling to avert a debt default.



The event has not only become the talk of the town but also caught the attention of the international media.

As per the details, the groom — who has been living in the United Kingdom (UK) — recently arrived in Pakistan to tie the knot with a girl in the Sohawa area of Jhelum.

The groom reached the lavish wedding ceremony via a helicopter.

During the stunning ceremony, the family members of the groom showered dollars and pounds on the wedding guests and put a garland adorned with dollars and pounds on the groom.

Before leaving for their home, the newly-wed couple, onboard the helicopter, flew around the city.