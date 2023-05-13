 
menu menu menu
amazing
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
News Desk

WATCH: Dollars, pounds showered on wedding guests

By
News Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

In one of a kind marriage ceremony, dollars and pounds were showered on the wedding guests in Jhelum, Pakistan — a cash-strapped nation which is scrambling to avert a debt default.

The event has not only become the talk of the town but also caught the attention of the international media.

As per the details, the groom — who has been living in the United Kingdom (UK) — recently arrived in Pakistan to tie the knot with a girl in the Sohawa area of Jhelum.

The groom reached the lavish wedding ceremony via a helicopter. 

During the stunning ceremony, the family members of the groom showered dollars and pounds on the wedding guests and put a garland adorned with dollars and pounds on the groom.

Before leaving for their home, the newly-wed couple, onboard the helicopter, flew around the city.

More From Amazing:

Did Poland just witness a UFO?

Did Poland just witness a UFO?
Couple earns online ire for 'worst baby name ever'

Couple earns online ire for 'worst baby name ever'
WATCH: Five-foot-long alligator roaming in stormwater pipe in Florida

WATCH: Five-foot-long alligator roaming in stormwater pipe in Florida
Meteorite breaks through roof of a New Jersey house

Meteorite breaks through roof of a New Jersey house
Horror as scan reveals tapeworm infestation in lungs of coughing patient

Horror as scan reveals tapeworm infestation in lungs of coughing patient
Woman seeks full refund from wedding photographer after divorce

Woman seeks full refund from wedding photographer after divorce
Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani hit the gym in these AI-generate images

Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani hit the gym in these AI-generate images
Scorpion stings woman passenger mid-air flight

Scorpion stings woman passenger mid-air flight
With living in neighbourhood, woman reunites with parents after over half century

With living in neighbourhood, woman reunites with parents after over half century
WATCH: Anglers reel in great white shark on boat

WATCH: Anglers reel in great white shark on boat
'Homeless woman' becomes multimillionaire after winning lottery

'Homeless woman' becomes multimillionaire after winning lottery
'Mission Impastable': Who dumped tons of cooked pasta in New Jersey?

'Mission Impastable': Who dumped tons of cooked pasta in New Jersey?