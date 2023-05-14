Islamabad roads to be named after prominent personalities

An empty view of the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad, after people leave for their native towns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr vacation, on April 21, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: The local administration will name dozens of roads of the federal capital after prominent personalities who have made tremendous contributions towards Pakistan in their respective fields, The News reported.



Letters, according to details, have been written to all federating units along with Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan by the capital city's local administration seeking names of notable figures that have earned laurels for the country in various spheres.

Through this initiative, the administration first aimed to gather names, which they are receiving from the provinces. It will now begin a selection process with the help of competent authorities.

The administration is likely to compile a list of selected names that will be finally approved by the federal government.

The initiative is likely to get appreciation from people belonging to different sections of the society, as many believe that people who rendered unmatched services in their respective fields should be acknowledged at the highest level.



It should be noted that only a small number of roads and streets have been named after prominent personalities in Islamabad. But now the local administration intends to name at least 40 to 50 roads and streets in recognition of the services rendered by many people before and after the sub-continent's partition.

“Being the capital of Pakistan, Islamabad holds special status and it is quite significant if anyone's work is acknowledged here by naming any street or road after him. There are number of people who have done tremendous work for this country, but they are yet to be fully recognised," an official said.

He added that a list of names will be prepared and presented for final approval. "The list will contain names of people belonging to all parts of the country. The process is under way and it will be completed in the coming weeks.”