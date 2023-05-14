 
Sci-Tech
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp announces four new features for users

By
TDTech desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

A man walks past a hoarding of the WhatsApp application installed at a skywalk in Mumbai, India, August 26, 2021. — Reuters
A man walks past a hoarding of the WhatsApp application installed at a skywalk in Mumbai, India, August 26, 2021. — Reuters 

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out four new features for users to make the experience better and smoother for them. 

According to WaBetaInfo, the new features include the ability to silence unknown callers, mention groups within community announcement groups, community entry points and message editing. 

The new features are available to beta testers for now but will be rolled out to more users over the coming weeks. 

Silence unknown callers

The instant messaging app is allowing users to have more control over the calls they receive by silencing unknown callers. Users can enable this feature by going to the privacy option in settings and then clicking on calls. 

This feature would allow people to limit spam calls, providing them with more privacy and security. 

Group mentions

This feature allows the community admins to mention groups within the community announcement group. This would help them in highlighting the groups when sending a message to community members.

Community entry point

Users will be able to open community groups directly within the community announcement group with this new button placed within the header. 

"In addition, the creator of the community can quickly create a group from the menu that appears by tapping that button," said the app-tracking website. 

Editing messages

Another amazing update on WhatsApp is that some users can edit text messages within 15 minutes of sending them.

"This limit has been set to maintain the integrity of the conversation so that messages cannot be modified in the long term, as the message editing feature is only intended to correct any typing errors," said WaBetaInfo

Users have the ability to edit messages an unlimited number of times but they cannot edit a message sent from a different device. 

These updates will be available to those who install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS. Some of them are also available for Android beta. 

