Sunday May 14, 2023
Paris Hilton and Kris Jenner appear at Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration

Anastasia Beverly Hills is definitely one of the most well-known beauty brands out there
Well-known internet personalities Kris Jenner and Paris Hilton posed together at the Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration. Kris looked wonderful in a lovely polka dot satin top paired with a scarf and breezy pants.

She also showed off a smoky eyeshadow, a nude lip as well as a light dusting of blush. Paris, on the other hand, donned a classy white midi dress which is a $500 Self-Portrait that features chiffon material and ruffles detailing.

Her makeup leaned towards a more glamorous direction and her hair was left long and flowing in stunning big waves.

Anastasia Beverly Hills is definitely one of the most well-known beauty brands out there and was actually founded three decades ago by a Romanian immigrant who found herself in the city of Los Angeles “without language skills or financial means.”

The beauty icon, who is now 66 years old and is worth around $660 million, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her brand in February. The event had a star-studded lineup, being attended by big names like Kris, Kim Kardashian, Oprah as well as Cindy Crawford.

