 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pro-Pakistan slogans raised in India over BJP’s defeat

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Supporters of the main opposition Congress party celebrate after the initial poll results in Karnataka elections at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, India, May 13, 2023. — Reuters
Supporters of the main opposition Congress party celebrate after the initial poll results in Karnataka elections at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, India, May 13, 2023. — Reuters

Supporters of Congress — the main opposition party in India — raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans after their party inflicted a humiliating defeat on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a crucial election in the southern state of Karnataka on Saturday.

The incident took place outside a counting centre in Tilakvadi area of Belagavi, The News reported.

According to Indian media reports, those who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly supporters of the grand old party.

The incident happened at Tilakvadi police station where some “excited” supporters shouted “anti-national” slogans when Congress candidates secured victory against the saffron party.

Meanwhile, as the video went viral on social media platforms, members of Hindu organisations staged a protest outside the police station, demanding strict action against the accused. Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified people under IPC section 153 and started an investigation.

It is worth mentioning the Congress emerged victorious in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly polls held on May 10, by winning 135 seats, the Election Commission of India said. According to the EC website, the BJP bagged 65 and JD(S) 19 seats.

More From World:

Fortress-like new US embassy in Lebanon raises questions

Fortress-like new US embassy in Lebanon raises questions
UK-based publisher reveals Narendra Modi, BJP behind Leicester violence

UK-based publisher reveals Narendra Modi, BJP behind Leicester violence
Turkey's shaken voters may jolt Erdogan's strong rule in post-quake vote

Turkey's shaken voters may jolt Erdogan's strong rule in post-quake vote

What did Joe Biden say in his Howard University speech? video

What did Joe Biden say in his Howard University speech?

Laguna Heights Texas: Deadly tornado leaves one dead, 10 injured

Laguna Heights Texas: Deadly tornado leaves one dead, 10 injured
Mass exhumations underway as Kenyan cult starvation deaths reach 201

Mass exhumations underway as Kenyan cult starvation deaths reach 201
Tornado threat forces Trump to cancel Florida rally, DeSantis meets Voters

Tornado threat forces Trump to cancel Florida rally, DeSantis meets Voters
Israel and Gaza agree to ceasefire after five days of deadly conflict

Israel and Gaza agree to ceasefire after five days of deadly conflict
US ambassador apologises to South Africa for Russian arms supply allegation

US ambassador apologises to South Africa for Russian arms supply allegation
Explainer: Understanding the dangers of tropical cyclones

Explainer: Understanding the dangers of tropical cyclones

In setback to Modi-led BJP, Congress sweeps Karnataka election

In setback to Modi-led BJP, Congress sweeps Karnataka election
North Olmsted police bust human trafficking ring; teachers among ten men arrested

North Olmsted police bust human trafficking ring; teachers among ten men arrested