Pro-Pakistan slogans raised in India over BJP’s defeat

Supporters of the main opposition Congress party celebrate after the initial poll results in Karnataka elections at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, India, May 13, 2023. — Reuters

Supporters of Congress — the main opposition party in India — raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans after their party inflicted a humiliating defeat on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a crucial election in the southern state of Karnataka on Saturday.

The incident took place outside a counting centre in Tilakvadi area of Belagavi, The News reported.

According to Indian media reports, those who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly supporters of the grand old party.

The incident happened at Tilakvadi police station where some “excited” supporters shouted “anti-national” slogans when Congress candidates secured victory against the saffron party.

Meanwhile, as the video went viral on social media platforms, members of Hindu organisations staged a protest outside the police station, demanding strict action against the accused. Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified people under IPC section 153 and started an investigation.

It is worth mentioning the Congress emerged victorious in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly polls held on May 10, by winning 135 seats, the Election Commission of India said. According to the EC website, the BJP bagged 65 and JD(S) 19 seats.