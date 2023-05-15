‘London Plan’: Imran Khan alleges sedition law to be used to keep him in jail for 10 years

An undated image of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

London Plan is completely out now, says Imran Khan.

PTI chief fears internet services will be suspended again.

"JUI-F drama being done outside SC to overawe CJP," former PM says.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday accused the ruling alliance of arresting him again, claiming that they will “use some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten years under the London Plan.”

The former prime minister, who was released on bail last week after hours-long drama, further claimed that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government also plans to humiliate him by putting his wife Bushra Bibi in jail.

“Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner,” he wrote in a series of tweets assailing the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance for their campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

The PTI leader was arrested by dozens of paramilitary troops last week and handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after which his party workers resorted to violence attacking government and military installations. Thousands of party workers have since then been rounded up as the army reiterated its resolve to bring all those to justice involved in May 09 violence

Later, the Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release, describing his arrest as illegal. The government slammed that decision, signaling the showdown is far from over.

The former cricket star was granted bail in eight cases against him and broad protection from arrest on Friday, amid concerns the government will find other cases in which to arrest him.

The ruling PDM had announced staging a protest sit-in outside the Supreme Court against CJP Bandial for the judiciary's "undue facilitation" of Khan.

Terming it a “drama”, Khan wrote: “The JUI-F drama being done outside the SC is only for one purpose, to overawe the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he doesn't give a verdict according to the Constitution.”

The cricketer-turned-politician claimed that the coalition government will once again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open) today.

The former premier — whose senior party leadership is behind bars after violent protests that erupted following his arrest from court premises — accused the authorities concerned of violating basic human rights.

“Never has the sanctity of chadar and chaar dewaari been violated the way it is being done by these criminals. This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won't come out.”

The government has launched a massive crackdown against the party and arrested several senior leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Mussarat Cheema, Shireen Mazari, etc.

Referring to the incidents, Khan said: “Then will follow a complete crackdown on whatever is left of PTI leadership and workers. And finally, they will ban the largest and only federal party of Pakistan. (Just as they banned the Awami League in East Pakistan).”

“To ensure there’s no public relation, they have done two things, first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled,” he claimed.

Khan, 70, is agitating for early elections after getting ousted in April 2022 in a no-confidence vote. Emboldened by strong support in opinion polls and rallies, the PTI chief has shown no signs of backing down against the government and the army and is seeking support from the Supreme Court to hold polls in two provinces for a start.

“My message to the people of Pakistan; I will fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi till the last drop of my blood because for me death is preferable than to be enslaved by these assortment of crooks,” he said, urging the people to remember that they have pledged La Illah Ha Illalah, (that we bow to no one except the One (Allah).

“If we bow to the idol of fear there will only be humiliation and dismemberment for our future generations. Countries where there is injustice and the law of the jungle prevails, don't survive for long,” he warned.

