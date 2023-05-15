 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

COAS Gen Munir not willing to sit with Imran Khan: information minister

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — ISPR/AFP/File
Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — ISPR/AFP/File
  • Aurangzeb says PTI chief knows COAS is aware of his corruption.
  • "Gen Munir doesn’t want to interfere in democratic process".
  • “Elections to be held on time, PTI’s diktats can’t be obeyed.”

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir is not willing to talk to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and interfere in the democratic process.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, the minister said the incumbent COAS, when he was the spy chief, informed then-prime minister Khan that his cabinet minister and wife were involved in corruption and also provided evidence.

“Instead of taking action against the corrupt [officials], Imran removed him from the post of DG ISI,” she said.

Aurangzeb added that Khan knew that the current army chief was aware of his corruption and had the evidence.

The PTI chief believed that the COAS is playing a role in giving evidence to the government to file cases against Khan but it is not true, she added.

Tirade against establishment

Referring to the PTI chief’s tirade against the establishment, the information minister said Khan offered the then-chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa a lifetime extension behind closed doors and also met him in President House just to invite him to interfere in the process of vote of no-confidence against him.

“Imran Khan had no problem with Bajwa when he was there but when he did not listen to Imran Khan’s request, he was called out by Khan because he lost power," she added.

Responding to a question, she said the references filed by Federal Investigation Agency and the National Accountability Bureau were in the courts where Khan was not ready to face the law and defend himself.

Khan is trying to develop the perception that the government is settling some political vendetta or making him a target of political victimisation which is contrary to the facts, she added.

'Death cells'

Aurangzeb said that when Khan was in the government, the opposition leaders who used to ask questions were sent to jail, where they were "kept in death cells".

If the government had wanted to target him, it would not have waited for 14 months, she said, adding, "We could have arrested him just for the cypher thing, the joke that he was moving around with he would have been behind the bars.

She said Imran Khan dissolved the KP and Punjab assemblies on what he called Bajwa’s advice.

She said Imran's diktats could not be followed as there was a Constitution and law which would definitely take its own course and the election would be held after completion of constitutional tenure.

— Additional input from APP

More From Pakistan:

PM convenes NSC meeting to review law and order situation

PM convenes NSC meeting to review law and order situation
CJP Umar Ata Bandial asks govt, PTI to resume talks

CJP Umar Ata Bandial asks govt, PTI to resume talks
PDM sit-in live updates: Fazl, Maryam reach sit-in venue outside Supreme Court video

PDM sit-in live updates: Fazl, Maryam reach sit-in venue outside Supreme Court
LHC to hear Imran Khan's bail plea tomorrow

LHC to hear Imran Khan's bail plea tomorrow
In call with COAS Munir, UAE president reiterates commitment to Pakistan's 'stability'

In call with COAS Munir, UAE president reiterates commitment to Pakistan's 'stability'
Over 3,500 rounded up in anti-PTI crackdown across Punjab

Over 3,500 rounded up in anti-PTI crackdown across Punjab
PPP yet to finalise candidates for Karachi mayor, deputy mayor

PPP yet to finalise candidates for Karachi mayor, deputy mayor
‘London Plan’: Imran Khan alleges sedition law to be used to keep him in jail for 10 years

‘London Plan’: Imran Khan alleges sedition law to be used to keep him in jail for 10 years
Al-Qadir Trust case: Investigators believe Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in deep trouble

Al-Qadir Trust case: Investigators believe Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in deep trouble
Outside Supreme Court or D-Chowk: PDM to decide on sit-in venue today

Outside Supreme Court or D-Chowk: PDM to decide on sit-in venue today
PTI to lodge FIRs against Rangers, NAB for ‘kidnapping’ Imran Khan

PTI to lodge FIRs against Rangers, NAB for ‘kidnapping’ Imran Khan
‘Bell of hope’ unveiled at Sindh Governor House to serve masses

‘Bell of hope’ unveiled at Sindh Governor House to serve masses