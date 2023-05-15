In call with COAS Munir, UAE president reiterates commitment to Pakistan's 'stability'

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Shati Palace, on January 9, 2023. — WAM/File

UAE president, Gen Munir discuss "enhancement of cooperation".

Both discuss ways to strengthen mutual interests of both nations.

COAS extends wishes for UAE’s continuous development, progress.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday assured Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir of his country’s “commitment to supporting all that achieves unity and stability” in Pakistan, reported UAE news agency WAM.

The UAE leader gave the assurance to the army chief during a telephone conversation.

As per the UAE news outlet, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Gen Aim Munir discussed the “enhancement of cooperation and joint work” between Abu Dhabi and Islamabad in “defence and military affairs, and ways to support and strengthen them to serve the mutual interests of both nations”.

In return, the army chief thanked and appreciated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and “extended his wishes for the UAE’s continuous development, progress, and prosperity”.

The development comes as Pakistan passes through political and economic crises due to an ongoing tussle between the government and the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that has intensified after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistani military has not issued yet any statement on the telephonic discussion between the two leaders.



UAE was among the first few countries that Gen Munir visited after taking charge as the chief of army staff. He had visited Saudi Arabia first and then stopped over in UAE earlier this year.

Pakistan is also seeking the UAE’s support to unlock the crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche to revive the Extended Fund Facility programme.

UAE, Saudi Arabia and China came to Pakistan's assistance in March and April with pledges that would cover some of the funding deficit.