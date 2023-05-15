 
Sci-Tech
Monday May 15, 2023
WhatsApp rolls out 'chat lock' feature

Monday May 15, 2023

Representational image. — Reuters/File
Representational image. — Reuters/File

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new WhatsApp feature that would allow users to lock their conversations in a protected folder on the messaging app.

According to WaBetaInfo, Zuckerberg shared the feature named "chat lock" on the official Meta Channel.

This feature is being rolled out to users who have the latest version of the app and will be available to more users in the coming weeks. This was released to iOS users first.

This feature will allow users to protect the conversations they want and they can only view them by using a passcode, fingerprint, or Face ID authentication.

Since this feature has been officially announced on the Meta Channel, this will be released to more people on the stable release of the app very soon.

These chats will only appear in the locked chats section. This new feature provides another layer of security and privacy to users as it would disable author and message preview in notifications.

"For added privacy, media shared in locked chats isn’t automatically saved to the phone’s gallery," said WaBetaInfo.

No one else will be able to view the messages or data shared in the locked chats as it ensures to protect sensitive information. 

